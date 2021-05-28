Nurses to hold online rally against bill limiting wage increase
Nurses across the province are set to hold an online rally today against a bill that limits wage increases to one per cent per year.
The Ontario Nurses Association says hundreds of nurses will join the rally at noon.
The nurses union says they are demanding the bill be rescinded.
The union says the legislation shows Premier Doug Ford's disrespect for their profession.
-
-
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONEStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.