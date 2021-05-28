iHeartRadio
Nurses to hold online rally against bill limiting wage increase

CKTB - NEWS - Nurses

Nurses across the province are set to hold an online rally today against a bill that limits wage increases to one per cent per year.
    
The Ontario Nurses Association says hundreds of nurses will join the rally at noon.
    
The nurses union says they are demanding the bill be rescinded.
    
The union says the legislation shows Premier Doug Ford's disrespect for their profession.

