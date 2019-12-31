NYE celebration with Bryan Adams in Niagara Falls, a rundown

Bryan Adams will be in Niagara Falls for tonight's New Years Eve show.

Walk Off The Earth will also be performing.

David Adames with Niagara Parks says they're expecting a big turnout this evening, likely north of 40,000.

The event gets underway at 8:30 at Queen Victoria Park.

You will also be able to watch fireworks with shows at 9:15pm and midnight.

Adames says there will be shuttle buses collecting event goers from parking lots that are further out.

He also says any guests that need a place to warm up tonight will have two WEGO buses parked on site, as well as access to Queen Victoria Place.

This year our sister station, 105.7 EZ Rock's Rob White will be hosting the event.