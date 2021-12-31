NYE concert in Niagara Falls is postponed
Blue Rodeo will not be taking the stage in Niagara Falls tonight.
The signature event of Niagara Falls Music Live has been postponed to a later date.
The decision comes after the province introduced more strict capacity limits on indoor performance spaces.
A number of restaraunts will still be hosting a number of performances this evening.
For information visit https://www.niagarafallstourism.com/musiclive/
