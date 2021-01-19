O'Toole announces effort to remove Sloan over white nationalist donation to campaign

Conservative MP Derek Sloan says it's ridiculous his party wants to expel him over a donation his leadership campaign received from a known white nationalist.



Sloan says the man who donated to his campaign is a party member and had not been flagged by anyone, including party leader Erin O'Toole, until this week.



O'Toole announced he's launching the effort to remove Sloan late last night, and a vote could happen as soon as today.