O'Toole calls for the government to immediately strengthen border screening due to new variant

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has called for the government to immediately strengthen border screening in the face of a highly mutated new variant of COVID-19.



The World Health Organization will meet today to discuss variant B.1.1.529, which originated in South Africa.



Several nations around the world have already moved to stop air travel from southern Africa.



O'Toole has called on the Canadian government to issue travel advisories, banning non-essential travel to and from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.



The party also wants to see mandatory screening at all international airports from affected counties, regardless of vaccination status and mandatory quarantine for all travellers from those countries.



Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to hold a news conference with Canada's chief public health officer later today.