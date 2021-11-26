O'Toole calls for the government to immediately strengthen border screening due to new variant
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has called for the government to immediately strengthen border screening in the face of a highly mutated new variant of COVID-19.
The World Health Organization will meet today to discuss variant B.1.1.529, which originated in South Africa.
Several nations around the world have already moved to stop air travel from southern Africa.
O'Toole has called on the Canadian government to issue travel advisories, banning non-essential travel to and from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.
The party also wants to see mandatory screening at all international airports from affected counties, regardless of vaccination status and mandatory quarantine for all travellers from those countries.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to hold a news conference with Canada's chief public health officer later today.
-
One region wide transit system - Fort Erie Mayor Wayne RedekopNiagara council votes for one region-wide transit system. A special meeting was held last night and councillors approved a recommendation to combine all of Niagara’s existing transit services into one single, integrated transit commission. Tim talks to Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop about this historic vote
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! This week watching: *House of Gucci (in theatres) *Encanto (in theatres) *The Beatles: Get Back (on Disney+)
-
Tales From the Dumb ZoneStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.