O'Toole holds first caucus meeting since elected Conservative leader

He has already hinted at his agenda, but today Erin O'Toole will spell things out for his Conservative party.



Recently elevated to party leader, O'Toole will be holding his first official caucus meeting, addressing Tory M-Ps gathered mostly in person in Ottawa.



In a Labour Day message posted to social media on Monday, he previewed a populist message, promising a ``Canada First'' economic strategy.



Yesterday, O'Toole introduced his critics, placing visible minority, L-G-B-T-Q and female M-Ps on the front benches for the next session of Parliament.