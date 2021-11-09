O'Toole names shadow cabinet

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is restoring popular MP Pierre Poilievre to his role as the party's finance critic today as he releases his new list of critics for the next Parliament.

But O'Toole is leaving out former leadership rival Leslyn Lewis and Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu, both of whom O'Toole said Monday have made unhelpful comments about vaccines.

The official opposition shadow cabinet is tasked with holding cabinet ministers to account and an appointment to the group is the closest thing the opposition has to naming an inner circle.

Poilievre made a name for himself as the party's finance critic for more than 3.5 years before O'Toole moved him to a new post as jobs and industry critic last February.

Well known Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner is being moved from health to natural resources.

O'Toole is keeping Manitoba Conservative MP Candice Bergen as deputy leader, and former leader Andrew Scheer as infrastructure critic, while adding some new MPs from Ontario including Melissa Lantsman in transport and Michelle Ferreri in tourism.

Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli was given the Manufacturing and Export Promotion critic position.