iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

O'Toole to confront caucus members over statements contradicting COVID-19 public health advice

CKTB - NEWS - Vaccine

Erin O'Toole says he'll be confronting some of his caucus members over statements contradicting public health advice and information.
    
The Conservative leader is facing a challenge from within his own party from M-Ps like Marilyn Gladu, who publicly suggested polio was more deadly than COVID-19.
    
Gladu is just one of a number of party members who have sketched out plans to start their own caucus specifically to examine vaccine mandates. 

12

Latest Audio