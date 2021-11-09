O'Toole to confront caucus members over statements contradicting COVID-19 public health advice
Erin O'Toole says he'll be confronting some of his caucus members over statements contradicting public health advice and information.
The Conservative leader is facing a challenge from within his own party from M-Ps like Marilyn Gladu, who publicly suggested polio was more deadly than COVID-19.
Gladu is just one of a number of party members who have sketched out plans to start their own caucus specifically to examine vaccine mandates.
