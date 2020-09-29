Oakes Park track closing next month

Runners and walkers who use the track at Oakes Park in Niagara Falls will have to find a new route.

The city announcing it is closing the park and its track starting October 5th until November 12th.

Over a million dollars worth of improvements to the ball diamond, grandstand and lighting are underway and out of an abundance of caution city officials decided to close the Morrison Street park to the public.

Oakes Park is slated to be one of the main venues during the Canada Summer Games which have been moved from 2021 until 2022 because of the pandemic.