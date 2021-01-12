Oakville mayor resigns from Halton police board after allowing chief to travel
The mayor of Oakville, Ont., has resigned as chair of the Halton police services board after approving international travel by the force's chief during the pandemic.
Rob Burton says he is deeply regretful for his response to Chief Steve Tanner's trip.
Tanner apologized on Friday after his travel to Florida for a ``property matter'' came to light.
Burton had said at the time that he had no objection to the trip and said Tanner would continue to lead the police force.
The Halton Police Board said Monday that it would be meeting privately on Friday to discuss Tanner's recent travel.
The head of the union representing members of the Halton force has said some officers were very upset by Tanner's trip.
