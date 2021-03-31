Oakwood LTC home in Niagara Falls now being managed by original care group

A Niagara Falls long-term care centre is once again being managed by its original care group.

Niagara Health and Conmed Health Care Group are transitioning out of a voluntary management agreement for Oakwood Park Lodge, effective today.

The hospital has been providing management support to the home since December 2020, under a voluntary contract in response to a facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge was declared over on February 11, and there are currently no active cases of the virus among residents or staff.

“We’re pleased that the situation at Oakwood Park Lodge has stabilized after what has been a difficult time for residents, family members and staff at the home,” said Lynn Guerriero, President and Interim CEO of Niagara Health. “A transition plan is in place to provide a safe and healthy environment for residents and staff at the home into the future.”

Niagara Health will remain in contact with leaders and staff at the home to provide support and guidance as needed.