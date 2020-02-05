iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

OBIT | Actor Kirk Douglas dies at 103

8BE617D2-6909-499B-8CEB-3C7870BA9E66

Kirk Douglas died Wednesday. 

The beloved Hollywood tough guy who starred in "Spartacus," died at the age of 103

 In a post shared to Instagram, his son, Michael Douglas revealed, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103."

He continued, "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," Michael concluded. "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad—I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM FEB 5TH

    The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 5TH

    Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 5TH

    Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca

    251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship

    AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars