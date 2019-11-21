iHeartRadio
OBIT | John Mann, Spirit of the West singer, dies at 57

CKTB - NEWS - Canadian music

There's sure to be a few drinks lifted in honour of a Canadian singer.

Calgary born Spirit of the West singer John Mann died after a battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Yesterday publicist Eric Alper announced Mann passed away peacefully in Vancouver, adding he will be deeply missed.

Mann's boisterous voice is probably best known for the drinking ballad 'Home For A Rest.'

He was 57 years old.

