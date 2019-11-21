OBIT | John Mann, Spirit of the West singer, dies at 57
There's sure to be a few drinks lifted in honour of a Canadian singer.
Calgary born Spirit of the West singer John Mann died after a battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease.
Yesterday publicist Eric Alper announced Mann passed away peacefully in Vancouver, adding he will be deeply missed.
Mann's boisterous voice is probably best known for the drinking ballad 'Home For A Rest.'
He was 57 years old.
With deep sadness we announce that Spirit Of The West's John Fraser Mann (OBC) has passed away peacefully in Vancouver, the inevitable result of Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease.— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) November 21, 2019
📷 Lisa MacIntosh Photography pic.twitter.com/GX5DUvzCM9
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
-
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.