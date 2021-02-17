iHeartRadio
OBIT | Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70

Rush Limbaugh, a talk radio pioneer, known for his passion for American politics died today at the age of 70.

The Conservative host died after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer, a diagnosis he revealed was terminal just months ago.   

His radio show reached syndication stardom in the late 80's.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump at the State of the Union address recently after announcing his cancer diagnosis.

