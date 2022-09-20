Object thrown at train in Grimsby has police looking for suspect

Police are looking for a young man who threw something at a passing train in Grimsby.

It happened Saturday night just before 8 o'clock at the CN tracks near the Oakes Road North crossing.

A train conductor reported the windshield of the train was hit with an object, causing it to shatter and causing minor injuries.

Police say a person of interest was seen at the railway crossing moments prior to the incident.

He is described as a white man, 16 to 20 years old, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white running shoes.

He was seen running with what appeared to be his cellphone's flashlight on.

During an investigation golf balls were found in the area.

Although it has not been confirmed the damage was caused by a golf ball, detectives are appealing to residents in the area of Oakes Road North to review their CCTV footage for any relevant information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009023.