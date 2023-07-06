Oceangate suspending all exploration operations

Oceangate is suspending all current operations.

Earlier today, the company that owned the submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, said it has suspended all ongoing operations.



Investigators believe the Titan imploded as it made its descent into deep North Atlantic waters on June 18.

The Coast Guard said that human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible, and are being examined by medical officials in the U.S.

Remote operated vehicles, known as ROVs, were used to retrieve the debris from the ocean floor about 3,810 meters underwater.



The U.S. Coast Guard has convened a Marine Board of Investigation, its highest level of investigation, into the implosion, and plans to hold a public hearing in the future.