OECTA heads back to the bargaining table

After being ordered back to the bargaining table by a mediator, Ontario's Catholic teachers head back to the bargaining table today.

The union representing both elementary and secondary teachers says if no progress is made it is prepared to go ahead with a series of one day rotating strikes next week.

Yesterday OECTA released a schedule of the strike dates.

Niagara's Catholic teachers will be off the job on Monday, February 24th

All four major teacher's unions will launch a coordinated one day joint strike this coming Friday.
 

