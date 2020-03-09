OECTA resumes talks today with province

All eyes will be on the teachers' unions this week to see if their negotiators blink.

Last week, the Education Minister said the ball is now in the union's court after he made concessions on two major issues, classroom size and e learning.

Two unions, representing high school and French language teachers have suspended their strike actions for the next few weeks.

Meantime, after taking a break over the weekend, following three days of talks, the English Catholic Teachers Association returns to the bargaining table today.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation will announce its next phase of strike action today.