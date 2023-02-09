Off duty officer stops theft at Walmart in Niagara Falls

Two people are facing charges after an off duty police officer stopped a theft at Walmart.

It happened last evening at the Walmart on Oakwood Drive in Niagara Falls.

A woman was stopped by store security for not paying but then tried to get away.

That is when an off duty officer stepped in.

Police say the officer identified themselves and intervened but then another suspect took out a knife and threatened to stab the officer.

There were no injuries from the altercation and two people are facing charges.

41 year old Jodi Bella Poulin from Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

47 year old Wayne K.J Griffiths from Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and uttering threats.

Both have been released and are scheduled to appear in court on March 3rd, 2023, at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse, located at 59 Church Street in the City of St. Catharines.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009501.

