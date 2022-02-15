Office of Niagara Liberal politician targeted by vandals

Another Niagara politician has been the target of vandals.

Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey had the window to his community office smashed yesterday - the same day the government invoked the Emergencies Act to end anti-government blockades against COVID-19 measures.

He calls the incident unfortunate, saying he will continue to stand-up and represent the best interests of the residents and businesses of Niagara Centre.

Niagara politicians have been the target of vandals lately, with some having their homes spray painted, and just a few weeks ago St. Catharines Councillor Karrie Porter had a rock thrown through her family home's window.