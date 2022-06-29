Officer cleared in shooting death of man under the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls

The SIU has cleared a Niagara Parks officer in the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in Niagara Falls.

Ontario's police watchdog says there are no reasonable grounds to believe the special constable committed a criminal offence in the shooting incident on Feb. 28th, 2022.

Police were called to the area below the Rainbow Bridge for reports that a man was harassing pedestrians.

The man refused repeated requests to leave the area, and shot pepper spray at two officers and pulled out a knife.

The SIU says the man refused commands to drop the knife and one of the officer's shot the man. He died at the scene.

The final report says the officer chose to meet a threat of lethal violence with a resort to lethal force of his own.