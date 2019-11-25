Officer recovering at home after car slams into stopped OPP vehicle

A 43 year old man has been charged after a car slammed into the back of a police vehicle while an officer was still inside.

Officers were responding to multiple collisions due to icy conditions near Richmond Hill yesterday morning when the crash happened.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the officer's car was being used to block a vehicle involved in an earlier collision on the 404 when the it was hit.

"Both the officer and the driver, the suspect driver who slammed into him, were both taken to hospital. They have been treated and released. The officer will be recovering at home now for some time."

A Newmarket man faces several charges including failing to slow down and move over, careless driving, and several drug possession offences.

Under Ontario's 'Move Over' law, drivers must slow down and, if possible, leave one lane between their vehicle and an emergency vehicle parked at the side of the road with its lights on.

Fines for failing to do so range from $490 - $2,000.