Officers find missing Niagara Falls senior in 8 min using 'Project Lifesaver'
Police say they found a missing senior in Niagara using 'Project Lifesaver.'
On Friday April 30th officers were called to Willoughby Drive and Weinbrenner Road, in the city of Niagara Falls in response to a missing person.
Information received was that a 78 year old man had gone for a walk however had not returned home.
The man was enrolled in Project Lifesaver and he was wearing his bracelet when he left his home.
At approximately 1:50pm, officers equipped with radio frequency based tracking systems attended the area.
8 minutes later, the missing person was located on Weaver Road through the use of the Project Lifesaver equipment.
The missing person was brought back to his residence safely.
