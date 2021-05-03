Officers find missing Niagara Falls senior in 8 min using 'Project Lifesaver'

Police say they found a missing senior in Niagara using 'Project Lifesaver.'

On Friday April 30th officers were called to Willoughby Drive and Weinbrenner Road, in the city of Niagara Falls in response to a missing person.

Information received was that a 78 year old man had gone for a walk however had not returned home.

The man was enrolled in Project Lifesaver and he was wearing his bracelet when he left his home.

At approximately 1:50pm, officers equipped with radio frequency based tracking systems attended the area.

8 minutes later, the missing person was located on Weaver Road through the use of the Project Lifesaver equipment.

The missing person was brought back to his residence safely.

To find out more about the 'Project Lifesaver' click here.