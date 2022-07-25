Officers looking for man who assaulted woman walking in St. Catharines park on Friday night

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted at a St. Catharines park on Friday night.

Officers were called to Malcolmson Eco Park on Lakeshore Road near Niagara Street at about 6 p.m. after a woman in her 40s reported the assault.

She said she had been walking on a trail when she was approached by an unknown man who made repeated religious statements to her and then threatened her.

The man threw the woman to the ground, and left the area after the woman ran into some bushes.

The suspect is described as being Latino, 35-40 yrs., 5’3 ft. tall, 175lbs., with brown hair -- short on the sides long on the top -- and 'definitive' cheek bones.

He was wearing dark green/brown colour khaki shorts, short sleeve dress shirt with green pin stripe, and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone who may have information about this incident are asked to call the 1 District detective office, 905-688-4111, extension 1009964.