Officers waited 45 min. before moving in on 18-yr-old Texas gunman
A shocking admission today by law enforcement officials in Texas.
Steven McCraw, the head of the state's Department of Public Safety, says it was the ``wrong decision'' to wait 45 minutes before moving in on the 18-year-old man responsible for Tuesday's elementary school shooting.
McCraw says the commander on the scene opted to wait, believing there were no longer any children in danger.
But he says some of those children were still calling 911 even as tactical officers were gathered outside the locked classroom door.
Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers.
