Officials hope the approval latest COVID-19 vaccine will encourage those still hesitant about mRNA

Canadian health officials are hopeful the approval of a fifth COVID-19 vaccine could encourage people hesitant about mRNA vaccines to go and get this shot.
The Nuvaxovid vaccine, which is protein-based, was developed by the U-S company Novavax, and is the first of its kind to get approval in Canada.
It contains small pieces of viral proteins that have been selected for their ability to trigger immunity, rather than genetically engineered messenger RNA, which instructs cells to start fighting the virus.
It is approved for adults, with two doses administered 21 days apart.
Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says clinical trials found Nuvaxovid was 90 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe disease.
Preliminary data also shows Nuvaxovid produces neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant that fuelled the pandemic's fifth wave.
Doses are to start being distributed in Canada in March.
