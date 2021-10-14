Officials in Niagara-on-the-Lake are looking for input on their upcoming budget process.

The Town's 2022 budget survey launched today and residents, business owners and community stakeholders are asked to provide input on priorities.

The survey will be available until midnight on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

“Town Council is committed to ensuring a sound budget process each year,” says Lord Mayor Betty Disero. She adds, “Public engagement is essential in building a budget that reflects residents’ wants and needs."

Anyone wishing to provide feedback can visit www.jointheconversationnotl.org/2022budget.