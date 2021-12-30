Officials investigating a pair of fire in West Lincoln

A pair of fires in West Lincoln has left one person dead and a barn destroyed.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Krick Road south of Elcho Road at about 7:30 p.m. last night where they found a vehicle on fire.

Once crews put out the fire, they found a deceased person inside the vehicle.

The Coroner and Fire Marshall are investigating and asking anyone in the area that may have seen something to contact police.

The second blaze happened Tuesday night at about 6:30 p.m.near Victoria Avenue and Tice Road.

A barn in the area was up in flames when fire crews arrived.

Nobody was injured, but the investigation found that the building may have been being used as a marijuana grow operation.

Police and the Fire Marshall are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009224.