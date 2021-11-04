Officials reporting 95.3 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate among federal public service employees
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier is reporting a high vaccination rate within the federal public service.
She says of 268,000 core federal employees, 95.3 per cent have indicated they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Another 2.7 per cent have been partially immunized.
Of the rest, Fortier says 1.2 per cent are requesting exemptions, which are being assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Under a policy announced by Prime Minister Trudeau last month, any remaining federal employees who refuse to be immunized or disclose their vaccination status would be placed on administrative leave without pay as soon as November 15th
