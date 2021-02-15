Officials say Trump planning comeback even while facing multiple criminal investigations

Former US president Donald Trump is eyeing a political comeback after his impeachment acquittal, saying his "Make America Great'' movement has only just begun.



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says Trump is planning his next move and is excited about rebuilding the GOP for the next round of elections in 2022.



Still, Trump isn't in the clear yet.



No longer protected by a Justice Department opinion against the prosecution of sitting presidents, he now faces multiple, ongoing criminal investigations.