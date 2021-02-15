Officials say Trump planning comeback even while facing multiple criminal investigations
Former US president Donald Trump is eyeing a political comeback after his impeachment acquittal, saying his "Make America Great'' movement has only just begun.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says Trump is planning his next move and is excited about rebuilding the GOP for the next round of elections in 2022.
Still, Trump isn't in the clear yet.
No longer protected by a Justice Department opinion against the prosecution of sitting presidents, he now faces multiple, ongoing criminal investigations.
-
DOG TALK with Dave McMahon - Char Spinosa & Janet Roper - Feb 15th, 2021Char Spinosa Niagara's Pet Loss Recovery Specialist for the past 10 years, Author of K9 Tracker Search & Rescue, Lost Pet Recovery, Tools, Tips, Techniques and Tails. Also Janet Roper Owner of JR Creations joins Dave to talk about the customized, dog leash hangers that she makes.
-
-