Oh no he didn't, oh yes he did

President Donald Trump is getting lambasted by the medical community after floating the idea of using disinfectant internally to kill the coronavirus.

Trump made the comment at a White House briefing after a Homeland Security official spoke about the most effective ways to kill the virus on surfaces.

The official was talking about a new study showing bleach could kill the virus in saliva or respiratory fluids within five minutes and isopropyl alcohol could kill it even more quickly.

That's when Trump asked, "Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? So it'd be interesting to check that."

The same study also found the coronavirus appears to weaken more quickly when exposed to sunlight and heat.

In response the President said "And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside of the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you're going to test that too. Sounds interesting."

Medical experts are urging people not to experiment with ingesting bleach or isopropyl alcohol.