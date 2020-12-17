iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

OHA calling for more stricter lockdowns

hospital 2

Ontario's hospitals are calling for stricter lockdowns in regions hard-hit by COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association has made a request to the province after discussing hospital capacity issues.

It is asking the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every region with at least 40-per-100thousand population infection rate.

It says that's necessary to ensure that hospitals do not face a surge in COVID patients in January. 

Right now,  Niagara Health is treating 42 patients for COVID-19, that's the highest number during the pandemic, and the number of cases in the community continues to rise.

The NHS is also dealing with five COVID outbreaks in facilities they operate. 

 

 

Latest Audio