OHA calling for more stricter lockdowns

Ontario's hospitals are calling for stricter lockdowns in regions hard-hit by COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association has made a request to the province after discussing hospital capacity issues.

It is asking the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every region with at least 40-per-100thousand population infection rate.

It says that's necessary to ensure that hospitals do not face a surge in COVID patients in January.

Right now, Niagara Health is treating 42 patients for COVID-19, that's the highest number during the pandemic, and the number of cases in the community continues to rise.

The NHS is also dealing with five COVID outbreaks in facilities they operate.