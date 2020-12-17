OHA calling for more stricter lockdowns
Ontario's hospitals are calling for stricter lockdowns in regions hard-hit by COVID-19.
The Ontario Hospital Association has made a request to the province after discussing hospital capacity issues.
It is asking the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every region with at least 40-per-100thousand population infection rate.
It says that's necessary to ensure that hospitals do not face a surge in COVID patients in January.
Right now, Niagara Health is treating 42 patients for COVID-19, that's the highest number during the pandemic, and the number of cases in the community continues to rise.
The NHS is also dealing with five COVID outbreaks in facilities they operate.
