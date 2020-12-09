iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

OHA urges public to follow health guidelines for holidays

hospital

The association representing Ontario's hospitals is urging the public to follow public health rules over the holidays amid rising hospitalizations from COVID-19.

 A statement from the Ontario Hospital Association says there could be dire consequences for the entire healthcare system if more people require intensive care from COVID-19 infections.

 The group says people have a moral responsibility to continue following public health guidelines even if it means sacrificing holiday get-togethers.

 It says cancelling group celebrations this year is the best way to support healthcare professionals through the pandemic

Latest Audio