OHA urges public to follow health guidelines for holidays
The association representing Ontario's hospitals is urging the public to follow public health rules over the holidays amid rising hospitalizations from COVID-19.
A statement from the Ontario Hospital Association says there could be dire consequences for the entire healthcare system if more people require intensive care from COVID-19 infections.
The group says people have a moral responsibility to continue following public health guidelines even if it means sacrificing holiday get-togethers.
It says cancelling group celebrations this year is the best way to support healthcare professionals through the pandemic
-
Memory Care KitsMatt Holmes Speaks with Sarah Putman - Manager of Education Services Alzheimer's Society of Niagara regarding memory care kits to help people with dementia
-
New Welland Canal Hub a Game ChangerMatt Holmes Speaks with Terry Ugulini - Mayor of Thorold regarding new Welland Canal hub
-
Leadership Change at Start Me Up NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Laura Dumas - Executive Director Start Me Up Niagara regarding leadership change at Start Me Up Niagara