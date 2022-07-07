OHL Board of Governors approve transfer of ownership of Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club

The Ontario Hockey League has unanimously approved the transfer of ownership of the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club to a group consisting of majority owner Darren DeDobbelaer alongside minority stakeholder Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky says he's excited to be back in junior hockey and can't wait to get started.

Gretzky played in the OHL for the Soo Greyhounds during the 1977-78 season prior to a Hall of Fame NHL career,

DeDobbelar says "the fans, facility and the Niagara Region are second to none."

DeDobbelaer comes to the OHL having served as President and General Manager of the Brantford 99ers (OJHL) and Brantford Bandits (GOJHL) hockey clubs.