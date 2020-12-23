OHL delays season as province-wide shutdown looms

Fans of the Niagara IceDogs are going to have to wait a bit longer before they can watch their favourite team take to the ice again.

The Ontario Hockey League has decided to delay the start of the season.

Training camps had been scheduled to start mid-January with games getting underway in February.

The delay comes after the province decided to implement a province-wide shutdown on Boxing Day.

OHL representatives are still working with government officials and health authorities to determine the potential start dates for next year.