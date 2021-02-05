Old GM smoke stack comes down in St. Catharines

The landscape in St. Catharines has changed.

The tower on the old GM property on Ontario Street was brought down by a construction crew today.

Most of the stack falls to the ground, and a puff of smokes rises from the remaining structure.

A CKTB listener took a video of the event on his cell phone.

City officials say removing the stack was not part of the demolition plans on the land, so they will be following up with the Ontario Building Code orders.

A manager of inspections from the city went to the site when the city heard the news.

The city says there was some interest in keeping the stack as a focal point in the city, and they are unsure if it was brought down intentionally.

It appears a crane brings the stack down in the video CKTB was sent.

One St. Catharines Councillor is not happy.