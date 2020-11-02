Old man winter makes an early arrival

The southern tier waking up to a blast of snow.

If your waking up in the Niagara Falls/ Fort Erie area, be prepared to clean the snow off your car.

High winds are also causing wet roads to freeze in sections so give yourself some extra time.

There is a Severe Wind Warning up on the Garden City Skyway as well.

There are also reports of snowcovered roads in the GTA, so if your morning commute takes you through the Toronto area, plan for a slow drive.