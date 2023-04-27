Older Adult Centre Art Show and Sale this Saturday in St. Catharines to benefit Pathstone

An art show will be held this weekend in St. Catharines in support of Pathstone Mental Health.

Residents have been meeting up three times a week at the Older Adult Centres to paint and prepare their artwork for the show.

The Older Adult Centre Art Show and Sale will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dunlop Drive centre.

The event, which is free to attend, will include live art demonstrations and kick off calendar sales that will support Pathstone Mental Health.

Donations will also be accepted at the door in support Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

“We have some incredibly talented artists that meet at our centres, and we’re excited to once again have the opportunity to welcome the community to see their work,” said Simone Phelan, the City’s Older Adult Coordinator. “There’s a great mix of subject matter and mediums that visitors will be able to enjoy, and in some cases be able to purchase and take home with them.”

“This is an wonderful opportunity to showcase their great talent, while also helping an organization that does crucial work here in Niagara,” said Phelan, adding the calendars will also be available for purchase at the City’s Older Adult Centres, Port Weller and Russell Avenue Community Centres, St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre and St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre. “The quality of the artwork in the calendar is fantastic – with everything from local landmarks

The group of Older Adult Centre artists meet weekly on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at Dunlop Drive Older Adult Centre, and from 1-4 p.m. at West St. Catharines Older Adult Centre.

The sessions are part of the drop-in programs offered at the City’s Older Adult Centres and are free with an OAC membership.