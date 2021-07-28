Oleksiak medals again, bringing home bronze in the women's 200m freestyle

A familiar face has added another medal to Canada's Olympic tally.

Swimmer Penny Oleksiak took bronze in the women's 200m freestyle at the Toyko Games.

The woman from Toronto is no stranger to the Olympic podium, now with six medals to her name including 4 medals from the Rio Games.

She became a well known name in Canadian households after securing a gold medal in the 100m freestyle, a silver in the 100m butterfly, and bronze medals in freestyle relays in Rio.

Prior to her solo win yesterday, she also helped the freestyle relay 4x100m team to silver in Tokyo.

Canada has two gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze to start the day.