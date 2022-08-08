Olivia Newton-John dies at the age of 73

Olivia Newton-John who soared to international stardom as both a singer and movie star has died.

Her husband says she died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California Monday morning.

Newton-John battled breast cancer for more than 30 years.

Newton-John will forever be remembered for her work as Sandy Olsson in "Grease" along with her role in "Xanadu."

She hit big in 1971 with songs like "If Not for You," and in 1973 "Let Me Be There." She followed that up with a the hit, "Have You Never Been Mellow."

Her biggest hit was "Physical" in 1981, which stayed at #1 for 10 weeks, breaking all records in the '80's.