Olivia Rodrigo won three trophies at last night's Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist.

She also claimed best pop solo performance for her viral hit ``Drivers License,'' and she won best pop vocal album for ``Sour.''

Bruno Mars' 70's funk group Silk Sonic took awards in all four categories in which it was nominated, including record and song of the year for ``Leave the Door Open.''

Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton and CeCe Winans also won three Grammys each.

Jon Batiste was the night's most decorated winner with five awards, including album of the year for ``We Are.''

And Louis C.K. won an award for best comedy album, five years after several women accused him of sexual misconduct