Olympic athletes with ties to Niagara competing tonight and tomorrow

Expect people in Niagara to be watching the Olympics closely over the next two days as two athletes with ties to the region compete.

Rower Kristin Kit will cox with the Canadian women's eight as the A finals get underway tonight at 9:05 p.m.

Tomorrow, Mohammed Ahmed will run the 10,000 metre at 7:30 a.m.

Both athletes have called St. Catharines home.

Morgan Rosts from Jordan is also at the Olympics, ready to sub in as alternate women's rower.