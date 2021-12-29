iHeartRadio
Olympic champion decathlete Warner named CP Male Athlete of the Year

Damian Warner beat out sprinter Andre De Grasse and soccer star Alphonso Davies to win the Lionel Conacher award as The Canadian Press male Athlete of the Year.   

The 32-year-old from London, Ontario, won decathlon gold in dominating fashion at the Tokyo Olympics.   

Warner set a Canadian and Olympic record in the marquee track and field event with nine-thousand, 18 points, and is just the fourth decathlete in history to top the nine-thousand-point barrier.

