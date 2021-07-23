Olympic opening ceremonies get underway this morning

The opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics are happening this morning.

The subdued celebration is scheduled to start at 6:55 a.m. (EDT) with a limited number of athletes participating due to COVID-19 precautions.

Athletes are only allowed to be in the Olympic Village five days before they compete, so some athletes will not be on site.

Only 30 to 40 Canadian athletes are expected to march into Olympic Stadium this morning out of the 370 people who make up Team Canada.

Canada's flag bearers are women's basketball player Miranda Ayim and men's rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama.

Locally, Niagara residents can cheer on two athletes with ties to St. Catharines: rower Kristen Kit and runner Mohammed Ahmed.

Kit will take part in the women's eight heats starting on Sunday with a final scheduled for Friday, July 30th.

Ahmed's events, the 10,000 metre and 5,000 metre, get started next week.

Morgan Rosts from Jordan will also be at the Olympics, ready to sub in as alternate women's rower.