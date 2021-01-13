Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle dead of cancer at age 55
Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle has died of cancer at age 55.
Heddle, born in Trail, B.C., and Marnie McBean won Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996. Heddle also earned gold with the women's eight in 1992.
Heddle died Monday at home in Vancouver, according to a Rowing Canada statement issued Wednesday on behalf of her family.
She battled breast and lymph-node cancer followed by melanoma and brain cancer for six years.
Heddle is survived by her husband Mike and children Lyndsey and Mac.
-
Mental Health Index ReportMatt Holmes Speaks with Paula Allen - Global Leader and VP Research and Total Well Being Morneau-Sheppel regarding mental health index report
-
Rise in Illegal Dumping in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Catherine Habermebl - Director of Waste Management Services with the Niagara Region regarding the rise in illegal dumping in Niagara
-
Ontario Government's Stay at Home Order/Another State of Emergency/Fighting Rising COVID-19 NumbersMatt Holmes Speaks with Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines regarding Ontario government's stay at home order and latest provincial state of emergency to battle rising COVID-19 cases