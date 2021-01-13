Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle dead of cancer at age 55

Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle has died of cancer at age 55.

Heddle, born in Trail, B.C., and Marnie McBean won Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996. Heddle also earned gold with the women's eight in 1992.

Heddle died Monday at home in Vancouver, according to a Rowing Canada statement issued Wednesday on behalf of her family.

She battled breast and lymph-node cancer followed by melanoma and brain cancer for six years.

Heddle is survived by her husband Mike and children Lyndsey and Mac.