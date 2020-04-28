Olympics could be cancelled for the fourth time in history because of COVID-19

The Olympics have already been pushed back, but officials are confirming the games will be outright cancelled is the pandemic isn't over by next year.

When asked by a Japanese sports newspaper, Nikkan Sports, if the games could be postponed again until 2022 Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said no - they would just be cancelled.

Canada was the first nation to declare it would not be sending athletes to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics this year amid COVID-19 concerns.

Historically the Olympics have only been cancelled three times: once during the First World War and twice during World War II.