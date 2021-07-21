Olympics returning to Australia in 2032

Brisbane was picked this morning to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.



The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics.



In a short video, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters his country knows what it takes to deliver a successful Games.



The IOC gave Brisbane exclusive negotiating rights in February, leaving Qatar, Hungary and Germany feeling blindsided.