On-beach parking banned at popular Niagara beach to save endangered toad

Major changes are coming to Nickel Beach in Port Colborne this year, all in an effort to save an endangered toad.

Port Colborne City Council has approved the construction and expansion of parking lots, instead of its famously featured on-beach parking.

The Ministry of the Environment declared that parking on the beach will not be available this year to accommodate the habitat and breeding grounds for the Fowler’s Toad, an endangered species in Ontario.

“I know many residents and visitors look forward to driving and parking on the sand at Nickel Beach,” said Port Colborne Mayor, Bill Steele. “This year will be different, but I am pleased we were able to find an alternative solution to allow residents and visitors to continue enjoying our beautiful waterfront for windsurfing, swimming, sunbathing and more this season. We’re also happy to have SplashTown Niagara back for another summer of action-packed water park fun.”

City Council also approved updates to beach user fees for 2023, including a $40 fee per car for reserved parking Monday to Thursday, however it remains free for Port Colborne residents with a PORTicipate pass, and local residents will pay $20 per car without a PORTicipate pass.

On Friday to Sunday and on holidays, reserved parking will be $50 per car, free for Port Colborne residents with a PORTicipate pass, and local residents will pay $30 per car without a pass.

There will be no gate entrance fee, pedestrians or cyclists will have free access to Nickel Beach.

The City will be encouraging local residents who plan to use street parking near their homes to display their PORTicipate pass on their windshield, and cars parked on the streets near Nickel Beach without a visible pass will be ticketed.

Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach parking arrangements are unchanged for this year.

Advanced reservations for the beach will be available, using the same process as last year, for Monday to Thursday for $20 per car and Friday to Sunday for $30 per car, and still free for Port Colborne residents with a PORTicipate pass.

Fowler’s Toads breed in mid-to-late spring in sandy bottom ponds, stream and creek mouths, shallow near shore areas, and rocky pools.

Eggs hatch in about seven days and tadpoles develop in these habitats for 40 to 60 days, after which they undergo a metamorphosis and emerge onto beaches as "toadlets" which are less than ten millimetres in size.