On eve of deadline, Canada makes case in court to keep Line 5 pipeline running
The federal government is stepping up its fight with Michigan over the fate of the Line 5 pipeline.
The feds filed court documents today to formally oppose Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's effort to shut down the cross-border energy link.
Whitmer has given Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. until Wednesday to shut down Line 5, a demand the company says it has no plans to meet.
Whitmer says she fears an environmental catastrophe in the Straits of Mackinac, the waterway where Line 5 traverses the Great Lakes.
A court-ordered negotiation is underway, with the two sides scheduled to meet again May 18, several days after Whitmer's self-imposed deadline.
Canada's so-called amicus brief urges the court to avoid a unilateral shutdown and expresses support for a mediated solution to the dispute.
