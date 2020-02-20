On the agenda at Regional Council

It's going to be a busy night for Niagara's regional councillors.

Two hot topic issues are on the agenda.

St. Catharines councillor Laura Ip will ask council to reconsider allowing voters to cast a ballot for regional chair during the next election.

It was two years ago, the province decided against a move toward an elected chair, and to continue with the status quo allowing regional councillors to vote for a chair.

But with two years to go until the next election, Ip says it is an idea worth looking into again.

And Niagara Falls councillor Peter Nicholson will introduce a motion asking council to revisit a decision made just weeks ago to launch lawsuits against four former senior officials involved in the tainted CAO hiring scandal.