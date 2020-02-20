On the agenda at Regional Council
It's going to be a busy night for Niagara's regional councillors.
Two hot topic issues are on the agenda.
St. Catharines councillor Laura Ip will ask council to reconsider allowing voters to cast a ballot for regional chair during the next election.
It was two years ago, the province decided against a move toward an elected chair, and to continue with the status quo allowing regional councillors to vote for a chair.
But with two years to go until the next election, Ip says it is an idea worth looking into again.
And Niagara Falls councillor Peter Nicholson will introduce a motion asking council to revisit a decision made just weeks ago to launch lawsuits against four former senior officials involved in the tainted CAO hiring scandal.
-
-
Adrienne Jugley, social services commissioner, Niagara Region
A Us Based company will be looking after provincially funded employment services in Niagara and Hamilton.
-
Haley Bateman, Director at A Better Niagara
DBSN Trustees upheld a decision to ban trustee Kate Baggot from an upcoming meeting.